here’s-when-how-to-get-away-with-murder-season-6-returns

It feels like literally forever since How to Get Away with Murder delivered its shocking midseason finale in December, but this hiatus is almost over! And when ABC’s bloodiest series does finally return, it will have a lot of questions that need answering!How to Get Away with Murder’s midseason premiere will air Thursday, April 2 at 10/9 on ABC. The midseason finale revealed that Asher had not only been the mole for the FBI, but he was also the one murdered with the fire poker. As if that wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, the final moments of the finale flashed-forward to Annalise’s (Viola Davis) funeral again (the jury is still out on whether she’s really dead or has just faked her own death), and who should show up but Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch)!

We all thought Wes died in the fire that destroyed Annalise’s house back in Season 3, but it turns out he’s alive and well — somehow. We have about a million questions about that one, and several of them involve Laurel’s (Karla Souza) sudden disappearance at the end of last season. Here’s hoping the midseason premiere begins to answer at least one of our burning questions when How to Get Away with Murder returns!

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.