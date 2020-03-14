Do you find yourself checking your Disney+ account several times a day, waiting for that magic moment when Frozen II will finally show up on your homepage? Don’t worry, you’re certainly not alone in needing an Olaf fix. Unfortunately, you may be waiting a while for that streaming option to arrive. Frozen fans — or parents of Frozen fans — who are willing to shell out some extra cash to watch the Arendelle sisters head back into the unknown, however, are in luck!The sequel to Disney’s smash hit arrived on digital platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, and more in early February, and it was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 25. While those options allow you to rent or purchase the movie for your screaming little ones, you won’t be able to stream it online until later this year.

Disney+ will obviously be the destination for Frozen II when it does become available for streaming, and predictions have it dropping sometime this summer, most likely in June or July. This estimate is based on the release pattern for recent Disney arrivals like Aladdin, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4, which dropped on the streamer about six to seven months after their in-theater debuts. In the meantime though, you can already re-watch the first Frozen movie for the gazillionth time on Disney+.

If you’re determined to own the movie, below are some options to purchase it digitally and on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray.(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)Digital HD ($20)Find at Prime VideoFind at VuduFind at Google PlayFind at FandangoNowFind at iTunesDigital 4K UHD ($25)Find at Prime VideoFind at VuduFind at FandangoNowBlu-ray + DVD + Digital ($25)Find at WalmartFind at Best BuyFind at Best Buy (two-disk collector’s edition)Find at Target4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital ($30)Find at WalmartFind at Best BuyFind at TargetTwo-movie bundles (Frozen + Frozen 2) Find at Vudu, $30 (SD), $34 (HD), $43 (UHD)Find at Target, $40 (Blu-Ray + DVD + digital)Retailer-exclusive editions of Frozen 2 Find at Walmart: Ultimate Collector’s Edition, $32.96(4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)Find at Best Buy: Exclusive Steelbook Edition, $35 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)Find at Target: Limited Edition with filmmaker gallery book, $35 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)