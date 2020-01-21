here’s-what-to-expect-from-wednesday’s-weather-forecast

A warming trend for the second half of the workweek begins on Wednesday.
We’ll enjoy a sunny day. It will be cold in the morning, but will warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be light throughout the day.
Wednesday night will be chilly, but temperatures are expected to be well above average on Thursday and Friday.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
