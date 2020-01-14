here’s-what-to-expect-from-wednesday’s-weather-forecast

Enjoy Wednesday’s pleasant weather because conditions change drastically later this week.

Clouds early Wednesday will give way to sunny skies for the later part of the day. Temperatures are expected to approach 50 degrees during the day with light, westerly winds.

Things begin to change Wednesday night with showers for most of the region and a brief chance for non-accumulating snow in some interior parts of the state. Then, it’ll change over to rain.

Temperatures cool off on Thursday and turn much colder for Friday and beyond.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.