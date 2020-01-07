here’s-what-to-expect-from-wednesday’s-weather-forecast

As day breaks Wednesday, some folks will see a fresh coat of snow on the ground. Snow is expected to impact southeast Massachusetts and the Cape and islands, which could see up to several inches. The snow totals drop off away from southeastern Mass., with areas north and west of Boston likely seeing nothing more than a coating to an inch.

As for the daytime Wednesday, bundle up. It will be a blustery day, with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. The winds, however, will make it seem much colder. Wind chills could be in the teens by evening.

There’s a slight chance for a few scattered snow showers during the day for some inland areas.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.