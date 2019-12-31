here’s-what-to-expect-from-wednesday’s-weather-forecast

Contents
A breezy beginning to the new year.
2020 kicks off in Greater Boston with partly to mostly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s, with wind gusts blowing at 20 to 30 miles per hour. The blustery air calms down at night with continued clear skies overhead.
Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
Close
Get news as it happens. Sign up for Boston.com’s email news alerts.
Thanks for signing up!