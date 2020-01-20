Home NEWS Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Be sure to bundle up on Tuesday. It will be another cold day, but the good news is that warmer temperatures are just ahead.

Expect a very cold start on Tuesday, with morning temperatures only in the teens, but rising into the mid-to-upper 20s during the day. We’ll see bright sunshine and lighter winds than on Monday.

Temperatures moderate on Wednesday, and above-average high temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

