here’s-what-to-expect-from-tuesday’s-weather-forecast

Be sure to bundle up on Tuesday. It will be another cold day, but the good news is that warmer temperatures are just ahead.

Expect a very cold start on Tuesday, with morning temperatures only in the teens, but rising into the mid-to-upper 20s during the day. We’ll see bright sunshine and lighter winds than on Monday.

Temperatures moderate on Wednesday, and above-average high temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

