here’s-what-to-expect-from-tuesday’s-weather-forecast

A mild January continues.
A mild January continues into Tuesday — and beyond. Tuesday is shaping up to be a pleasant day, with partly sunny skies in the morning and above-average high temperatures rising into the low 40s.
Clouds will increase during the afternoon, and rain will overspread the area by evening. Temperatures will remain mild Tuesday night, and Wednesday is expected to be warmer than normal as well.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
