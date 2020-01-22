here’s-what-to-expect-from-thursday’s-weather-forecast

Pleasant weather is in store for the remainder of the work week.

Thursday will start off cool, but the day will warm up nicely. Expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 40s.

It will cool down at night, but another mild day is forecast Friday.

Meteorologists are looking ahead to a weekend storm. Early models show that eastern Massachusetts could get mostly rain, and any chance for snow is well to the north and west of the city. Stay tuned for updates.

