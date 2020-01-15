here’s-what-to-expect-from-thursday’s-weather-forecast

These mild temperatures are about to come to an end.

Overnight rain will linger into Thursday morning, with some areas north of the Mass. Pike possibly receiving a coating to an inch of snow before changing to rain. Expect all rain south of the Pike.

The precipitation moves out by mid morning, and it will be around 40 degrees. But then strong winds kick in during the afternoon, and temperatures will drop steadily.

Thursday night will be a cold one, and we can expect a frigid day on Friday.

