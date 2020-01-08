here’s-what-to-expect-from-thursday’s-weather-forecast

We’re in for a bit of a temperature roller coaster ride the rest of this week, beginning with a chilly day on Thursday.

We’ll see sunny skies throughout the day, but temperatures will range from the upper 20s in some inland spots to the low to mid 30s closer to Boston. Winds during the day will be gusty at times, but they’ll die down as evening arrives. It’ll be a cold night — in the 20s for most, and into the teens well inland.

Expect a warmer day on Friday, but the real surprise comes this weekend, when near record-breaking, springlike temperatures are predicted.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.