here’s-what-to-expect-from-saturday’s-weather-forecast

Last weekend’s springlike conditions now seem like a distant memory, as a winter storm is on the horizon.

Saturday starts out dry and cold. Throughout the morning, we’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the teens to low 20s. Clouds will begin to thicken during the afternoon.

Snow arrives late in the afternoon into the evening, falling heavily at times. The storm winds down around midnight as warmer air moves in, causing a brief changeover to a wintry mix or all rain before the storm departs.

Up to six inches of snow is expected in areas north and west of Boston. The Boston area could see as much as three inches, and lesser amounts are expected in southeast Massachusetts, the Cape, and the Islands.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.