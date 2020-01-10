here’s-what-to-expect-from-saturday’s-weather-forecast

A mild January is about to get even milder. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are forecast in the 60s, meaning that high-temperature records could be broken both days.

Even early Saturday morning will feel remarkably warm, as overnight temperatures Friday into Saturday hold in the 40s. It will be a cloudy and breezy day, and as the morning progresses, temperatures will rise from the 50s all the way into the low 60s.

Overnight showers are expected beginning late Saturday night, leading to a balmy Sunday morning.

