here’s-what-to-expect-from-saturday’s-weather-forecast

Saturday will be another gray day, this time with scattered showers expected throughout the day and evening. Don’t expect a washout, however, as precipitation will be in the form of showers and light drizzle. Temperatures will be in the 40s along the coast, and in the 30s and 40s inland. Expect those gloomy conditions to continue into the evening — take some rain gear if you’re heading to the Patriots game. Light rain is possible overnight with a possible brief changeover to light snow before the system departs Sunday morning.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.