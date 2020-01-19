here’s-what-to-expect-from-monday’s-weather-forecast

After an eventful weekend, weather-wise, we’re in for a much quieter Monday.

It’s going to be cold, though. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, and high temperatures will only reach the 20s, which is below normal for this time of year. The entire region will be cloudy and dry, but there is a chance for snow showers across the outer Cape and Nantucket in the morning.

Monday night remains dry and cold before another chilly day Tuesday.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.