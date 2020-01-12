here’s-what-to-expect-from-monday’s-weather-forecast

After a balmy, record-breaking weekend, temperatures will drop significantly on Monday — but it will still be slightly warmer than normal.

Expect a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Despite the clouds, it will remain a dry day to start the work week. The relatively mild temperatures will extend into Tuesday, when highs will be mainly in the 40s.

