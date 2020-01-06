here’s-what-to-expect-from-monday’s-weather-forecast

With the holidays now firmly in our rear-view mirror, it’s time for the first full workweek of 2020 — and it’s getting off to a cool start. Temperatures Monday will be in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will move into the region during the afternoon and scattered, light flurries or snow showers are possible. Don’t expect much in the way of accumulation, though. The next chance for wintry weather comes as we approach mid-week, so stay tuned.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.