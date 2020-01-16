here’s-what-to-expect-from-friday’s-weather-forecast

Two words if you’re going to be out and about on Friday: bundle up.

A bitterly cold day is in store for the region. A frigid, blustery morning will bring wind chills in the single digits for many areas — and below zero for some. It will be a bright and sunny, and winds will calm down as the day progresses, but don’t expect much of an afternoon warm up.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s, but wind chills won’t rise much higher than the single digits to low teens.

Friday night will remain frigid ahead of a Saturday that has snow in the forecast.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.