here’s-what-to-expect-from-friday’s-weather-forecast

Noticeable changes to the weather pattern move in Friday, when temperatures will be significantly milder than Thursday. It’ll be in the mid-to-upper 40s for most of the Boston region, but it could be a bit cooler along the coast.

Friday morning will feature sunshine with clouds building throughout the afternoon. It will also be a windy day. Winds will be strongest along the coast, so look out for strong gusts at times.

Friday night will be mild, but then the real changes come: Saturday and Sunday could see high temperatures into the 60s, so it will feel a lot like spring.