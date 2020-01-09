Home NEWS Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Noticeable changes to the weather pattern move in Friday, when temperatures will be significantly milder than Thursday. It’ll be in the mid-to-upper 40s for most of the Boston region, but it could be a bit cooler along the coast.

Friday morning will feature sunshine with clouds building throughout the afternoon. It will also be a windy day. Winds will be strongest along the coast, so look out for strong gusts at times.

Friday night will be mild, but then the real changes come: Saturday and Sunday could see high temperatures into the 60s, so it will feel a lot like spring.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

