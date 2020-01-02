here’s-what-to-expect-from-friday’s-weather-forecast

The first Friday of 2020 will be gray. It’ll also be a wet one for some parts of Greater Boston. Considerable cloudiness is expected for the entire region, while a storm system to the south could bring rain showers to areas primarily south of the Mass. Pike. Temperatures will be above average during the day, with highs in the 40s. South of the city, the chance of showers continues into Friday night.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.