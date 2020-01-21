here’s-what-the-red-sox-are-reportedly-asking-for-in-a-mookie-betts-trade

The Celtics brushed aside the Lakers at TD Garden on Monday night, 139-107. Boston shot 16 of 34 (47.1 percent) from 3-point range to help get Kemba Walker a first career win against LeBron James.

In Boston, the Pride defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-3 at Warrior Arena to move to 19-0-0 on the season.

Hey, @yourpalMAL9 will take it!#ThePack 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5VX6MMNe2c — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) January 20, 2020

Today, the Bruins face the Golden Knights at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

What the Red Sox want for Mookie Betts: While it doesn’t appear that the Red Sox are on the verge of trading star outfielder Mookie Betts, there is reportedly an established asking price.

According to ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney, Red Sox chief of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has outlined what he wants from any team trying to trade for the 27-year-old Betts, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

A prerequisite for any trade, as Olney noted, is that a team be willing to take David Price (or Nathan Eovaldi) in the deal along with most, if not all, of the player’s salary ($96 million in Price’s case). That goes along with paying Betts the $27 million he’s owed in 2020.

On top of that, Boston also wants “two high-end prospects to front the deal.”

“It may be that the Red Sox never find the kind of offer they seek,” added Olney. “But Bloom has months to let this play out: Rival execs believe that Betts’s trade value really won’t drop between now and the July 31 trade deadline.”

Trivia: The Celtics currently have three players averaging at least 20 points per game. When was the last time Boston had multiple players average at least 20 points per game in a season, and who were they?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was two players, and it came during a season that ended with a second consecutive playoff loss to an opponent that had Brian Scalabrine on its roster.

More from Boston.com:

10 notes and observations from the Celtics’ impressive blowout of the Lakers

Inside LeBron James Jr.’s visit to Springfield for the Hoophall Classic

Here’s how all the ex-Patriots fared in the playoffs this weekend

What Kemba Walker said about his first win in 29 tries against LeBron James

Tom Brady ‘open-minded’ about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins

How the Bruins plan to spend their upcoming ‘bye week’

Shrewsbury skier killed at Colorado’s Winter Park Resort

Some stats: Celtics center Vincent Poirier made the first NBA 3-point shot of his career on Monday night against the Lakers. It was also the first NBA attempt at a three from the Frenchman, who is in his rookie season. The 26-year-old quickly attempted a second three, but missed.

According to stats from Basketball Reference, it’s only the second three that Poirier has made as a professional. The first occurred during a Spanish league game in 2019, when Poirier’s Baskonia defeated San Pablo Burgos 87-79.

David Ortiz with Snoop Dogg at the Celtics game on Monday:

Dogg Father & Large Father 📷 @davidortiz IG pic.twitter.com/CCpHQZbrDb — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 21, 2020

Rob Lowe made fun of his own hat that drew attention during the NFC Championship:

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

On this day: In 1994, Robert Kraft was announced as the next owner of the Patriots. Kraft paid $172 million for the team, helping prevent other potential owners from moving the franchise to another city. At the time, the sum was seen as outlandish to pay for an NFL backwater.

The Patriots, according to data from Financial World in 1991, were valued to be worth just $100 million. The ensuing years leading up to Kraft’s purchase in 1994 did nothing to increase the franchise’s valuation with three more losing seasons.

Yet Kraft’s commitment and foresight paid off. Since taking over as owner, New England has become a model franchise. Not only has the team won six Super Bowls with a seemingly impossible .700 winning percentage — made more remarkable given that Kraft’s first season coincided with the introduction of the NFL salary cap — but the Patriots’ valuation in 2019 was $3.8 billion.

26 years, 19 division titles, 10 conference championships and 6 Super Bowl victories ago today, Robert Kraft purchased the New England #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/0ZTZOtUVBj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2020

Daily highlight: What else could it be but Jaylen Brown’s monstrous dunk on LeBron James?

Jaylen Brown on LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/TYTFMIxX91 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2020

Trivia answer: Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce (2002-2003)