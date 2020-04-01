here’s-what-sidharth-shukla-said-when-asked-if-he-bagged-a-role-in-a-bollywood-movie!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11: 18 [IST]

Sidharth Shukla is a busy star after bagging Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The actor was recently seen in a music video alongside his co-contestant, Shehnaz Gill. There were reports that he has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin in which he will be paired opposite Rashami Desai. However, the actor refuted the reports. The actor has now revealed that a lot of projects are on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is waiting for the health crisis to pass as he can’t wait to get back to work. There are reports that suggested that the actor has bagged a Bollywood movie. When asked about the same, he told TOI, “When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now rumours shall be rumours and there are so many floating.” (Image Source: Instagram) About his upcoming projects, Sidharth said, “At this point, due to the virus, a lot of projects are on hold but I’m hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience.” Sidharth and Shehnaz shared a great bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Recently, on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaz had expressed her love for Sid. But Sid has always considered her as a friend, and in an interview, Sidharth even addressed his relationship status with Shehnaaz by calling her a “dear friend”. Regarding his bond with shehnaz, Sid clarified that knowing someone when locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. He added that they still share the same bond as they still meet each other the same way as they did inside the house. Also Read: Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Convinced Sana To Do Underwater Scene; Actor Spent More Than 3 Hours In Pool!