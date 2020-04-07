here’s-what-shroud-has-to-say-about-the-game-counter-strike-global-offensive:-what-is-so-special-about-it-that-is-making-people-crazy-with-excitement?-read-to-find-out.

Mixer streamer and former professional player Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has delved into why Valorant’s beta feels less difficult to play than its FPS counterpart CS:GO.

As Valorant’s closed beta launch looms, lots of enthusiasts are turning to content creators to get a experience for Riot’s tactical shooter.

Many have already as compared Valorant to CS:GO and Overwatch, dubbing it to be the ideal hybrid among the two. Of course, the imminent FPS will have its very own distinct ‘feel,’ however in terms of what’s presently out there, shroud believes the in-game mechanics resemble CS:GO’s predecessor, Counter-Strike 1.6.

Speaking throughout his Mixer stream, shroud was requested whether or not Valorant regarded too easy while he played towards his fellow content creators all through an early playtest of the game.

“I think it’s very similar to CS, however CS could be very distracting,” the 25-year-old pointed out. After which, he admitted that “there’s lots of distracting gadgets and a bunch of bullsh*t on the map” in Counter-Strike, which can every so often do away with from the gameplay aspect.

The former CS:GO pro then went onto evaluate Valorant to CS 1.6, by way of declaring that the sport is “bland” within the feel that “the whole lot is notable simple, the walls have nothing on them” which means that the Agents stand out distinctly.

Alongside Riot’s server infrastructure, shroud believes that the sport’s appearance is the primary reason why Valorant “feels simpler” than the Global Offensive.

Grzesiek has had nothing but praise for Valorant after playing an early version of the game, even going so far to say that it’s “one of the finest games” he’s played.

His mind are usually echoed throughout the sport’s already significant community, with the likes of Jaryd ‘Summit1G’ Lazar, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid making a song Riot’s praises after taking the sport for an early take a look at drive.