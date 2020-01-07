here’s-what-local-forecasters-are-saying-about-the-snow-predicted-for-tuesday-night-into-wednesday-morning

National Weather Service: ‘Light accumulating snow tonight’

Increasing clouds today with precipitation spreading in late this afternoon & evening. Light accumulating snow tonight. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/Qk3JLmUm92 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2020

David Epstein: ‘Clouds will overspread the area later today, some light snow overnight, ends Weds around dawn’

Clouds will overspread the area later today, some light snow overnight, ends Weds around dawn. pic.twitter.com/DRHN39AoxP — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 7, 2020

Something like this 24 hours from now. Will refine tomorrow as needed. Completely gone Friday. #snow pic.twitter.com/TwJ8H6PKts — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 7, 2020

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Some impacts to the early morning commute tomorrow, especially eastern MA’

Dry for both commutes… but snow arrives late tonight… some impacts to the early morning commute tomorrow, especially eastern MA. Timing when the heaviest bands of snow move in on #CBSN Boston streaming on https://t.co/4JISLmneOa pic.twitter.com/KVIhUQ1L24 — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 7, 2020

Snow moving late tonight… out early tomorrow, briefly low visibility & heavy at times across eastern/southeastern MA. Highest totals SE (closer to the storm center, which passes offshore.) #WBZ #CBSN pic.twitter.com/YeqKThQ3Rh — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 7, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘A coating – 3″ snowfall expected tonight, heaviest over southeastern MA’

A coating – 3″ snowfall expected tonight, heaviest over southeastern MA. Remember, clean-up could make for a slow Wed morning commute! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/WWE902vCk4 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2020

Storm timeline @boston25: 10 PM – snow arrives this evening, initially rain on Cape/Islands 2 PM – storm peaks while you sleep with mainly snow 7 AM Wed – steady snow ends 1 PM Wed – partly cloudy & mainly dry afternoon, flurry or squall possible pic.twitter.com/B3CwvYjrDS — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2020

Minor snow is expected tonight. It’s not much, but the AM commute tomorrow may be slippery where clean-up continues. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YVsZJYMyOq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2020

Steady snow should end by sunrise tomorrow. After that it will get windy with some flurries or squalls around in the afternoon. #mawx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aNhszZwiKm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Best odds for the plows continues to be across SE Mass Tuesday night – early Wednesday morning’

Going to go with a little bump up tonight. Best odds for the plows continues to be across SE Mass Tuesday night – early Wednesday morning. #wbz pic.twitter.com/gmlLivZ0Aw — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 7, 2020

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘It’ll be moving out during the early morning commute Wednesday’

A quick-moving period of snow overnight… heaviest in SE MA where 1-3″ is possible. It’ll be moving out during the early morning commute Wednesday #wcvb pic.twitter.com/ga08BRaZjL — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 7, 2020

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Not a major issue but certainly causing a headache Wednesday morning’

Dry during the day, but all eyes on the snow arriving overnight. Not a major issue but certainly causing a headache Wednesday morning. Join me on @wbz starting at 4: 30am for the timing and impacts. pic.twitter.com/p0W6ohaSQN — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) January 7, 2020

Not a record breaker, but the snow overnight will likely break the plows out for southeastern MA. Seems manageable for most north and east of the 95-corridor but still give yourself plenty of time on Wednesday morning’s commute. pic.twitter.com/4VZVfrzEFw — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) January 7, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘Expected snowfall overnight Tuesday Night…beginning sometime AFTER the evening commute, and ending BEFORE the Wed. AM commute’