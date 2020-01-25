heres-what-brad-stevens-said-after-earning-his-300th-career-win

Celtics coach Brad Stevens earned his 300th career win in Friday night’s 109-98 come-from-behind victory over the Orlando Magic.

Stevens became the fifth Celtics coach to reach the 300-win milestone, joining Red Auerbach (795), Tommy Heinsohn (427), Doc Rivers (416), and K.C. Jones (308).

When reporters asked him about the achievement after the game, Stevens downplayed the accomplishment.

“I don’t really stop and think about that stuff,” Stevens said. “It’s great, we’ve had really good teams and really good players and a staff that works really hard. Hopefully we can keep going.”

In his seventh year as Celtics head coach, Stevens has averaged 45 wins per season, guiding the team to five straight postseason appearances and a pair of trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Stevens also credited ownership and management for helping him reach win No. 300.

“We’ve got ownership and management that lets us fumble occasionally, too, and not be great,” Stevens said. “I just appreciate where we work. It’s nice, but we’ll just move on to New Orleans.”