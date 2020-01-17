here’s-what-boston-meteorologists-are-saying-about-the-snow-forecast-for-saturday-night

National Weather Service: ‘Accumulating snow overspreads the region from west to east between 2 and 5 PM Saturday. Snow sticks immediately to roads and continues through Sat evening.’

[Winter Storm Briefing For Saturday] Accumulating snow overspreads the region from west to east between 2 and 5 PM Saturday. Snow sticks immediately to roads and continues through Sat evening. Winter Storm Watches issued for portions of the region late Sat into Sat night. pic.twitter.com/Qv185365Es — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2020

David Epstein: ‘4-5 inches of snow seems like the most likely numbers we will see by Sunday morning.’

Here’s a look at total water content in the upcoming storm. 4-5 inches of snow seems like the most likely numbers will we will see by Sunday morning. Some higher totals with the cold fluffy snow. pic.twitter.com/OhDGu4t5bD — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 17, 2020

Lets look at temperatures tomorrow evening. Then look at how much moisture is forecast in upcoming storm. Finally, look at ratio of melted precipitation to snow at various temperatures. North of MA pike will see the fluffiest snow leading to the highest totals. pic.twitter.com/aPtua3EllH — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 17, 2020

Michael Page, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘For all of you who want snow, here you go!’

WEEKEND: for all of you who want snow, here you go!

❄️ Snow arrives late Saturday, mostly done by Sunday

🚗 Travel is fine through lunch Saturday

⛷️ Great conditions for holiday weekend skiing pic.twitter.com/IoQFASlh1I — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) January 17, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Quick mover. Nice thing is, a fluffy snow for a change!’

No big changes to snowfall forecast tomorrow eve/night. Quick mover. Nice thing is, a fluffy snow for a change! Exception will be SE Mass which will change to rain toward the end. Steadiest 6p-11p. #wbz pic.twitter.com/9Hv4fDOWhJ — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 17, 2020

Saturday snow ahead. Limited by its quick speed but enough for a thump of snow. It’ll be light and fluffy inland. Changing to rain late south of Boston. Steadiest 7p-midnight. pic.twitter.com/A5CfnVizFD — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 17, 2020

Temperature tanking on the way tonight as winds go calm. Some subzero numbers expected. pic.twitter.com/34eRHInpWC — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 17, 2020

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘Don’t expect much before sunset, but a brief blast Saturday night could make for some slippery travel.’

The Warnings and Advisories have been issued for Saturday. Don’t expect much before sunset, but a brief blast Saturday night could make for some slippery travel. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Ln3dsEu3xw — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) January 17, 2020

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘Snow arrives between 4-7pm, changes to rain to the south within a few hours and all over shortly after Midnight’

Saturday night timeline…snow arrives between 4-7pm, changes to rain to the south within a few hours and all over shortly after Midnight pic.twitter.com/2qtyQEx97T — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 17, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘Here we go again!’

Here we go again! Snow comes back tomorrow. The heaviest precipitation will come through in the evening with some slow travel conditions. #mawx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/mTnA7AcI4U — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 17, 2020

Vicki Graf, Boston 25: ‘Accumulating snow expected, the heaviest totals will be north and west of Boston.’

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for a good portion of our area (except for SE Mass) Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Accumulating snow expected, the heaviest totals will be north and west of Boston. pic.twitter.com/uTS7j6G7hV — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 17, 2020

Our next winter storm is on the way this weekend. This won’t be a major storm, but it will bring slick travel Sat evening through early Sunday AM. The highest snowfall totals will stay north & west of Boston. @kevinboston25 has the latest on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UpDeNWIjPU — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 17, 2020

Pamela Gardner, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Saturday AM will be dry, but snow begins 3pm west, around 6pm east. Steadiest snow after 6pm.’

Snow on Saturday! We will see about 3-6″ across Boston, 6-9″ north and 1-3″ south. Saturday AM will be dry, but snow begins 3pm west, around 6pm east. Steadiest snow after 6pm. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/Iur76mJ116 — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) January 17, 2020

Jaisol Martinez, 7News: ‘Snow moves in around sunset in Worcester County, and about an hour after sunset in Boston.’

SATURDAY: Snow moves in around sunset in Worcester County, and about an hour after sunset in Boston. @jreineron7 @joshwurster_ will have the latest from 4-7 PM. @7News pic.twitter.com/HVqedV9qmz — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 17, 2020

Updated snow map:

-Boston: ~2″

-Framingham: 3-4″

-Lawrence: 5-6″

-Worcester: 4-5″

-Fitchburg: 5-6″

-Bridgewater: 2-3″@joshwurster_ & @jreineron7 have the latest details. @7News pic.twitter.com/HIDFNMI1nV — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 17, 2020

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Not a very large window for us to accumulate snow. It moves in and out pretty quickly.’

I’ve got 3-6” for a good portion of the area. Boston, the immediate coast and SE MA will see a quicker change to rain. Not a very large window for us to accumulate snow. It moves in and out pretty quickly. There should be a good burst in the early evening though. pic.twitter.com/NfrWPipF2i — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 17, 2020

Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘Not likely to see 4″ along or east of I-95 (1-3″ in those areas).’

HREF Ensembles showing areas most likely to see 4″ …warmer the color(yellow/red), more likely it happens….not likely to see 4″ along or east of I-95 (1-3″ in those areas). pic.twitter.com/LAxfFnvUU3 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 17, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘In and around Boston, the period of time to watch for slippery travel would be from about 4-5pm Saturday until 10pm to midnight.’

Forecast snow amounts for the late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night time period. In and around Boston, the period of time to watch for slippery travel would be from about 4-5pm Saturday until 10pm to midnight. Please watch for updates on News Center 5 #wcvb pic.twitter.com/fXw8WrttD2 — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) January 17, 2020