here’s-this-week’s-patriots-injury-report

Julian Edelman, who was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report prior to Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

It’s very likely Edelman – who has been dealing with lingering knee and shoulder injuries –will play, and he made that clear when speaking on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday.

“I feel good, and that’s that,” Edelman said. “I feel better than I have in the last few weeks, and I feel good enough to go out and compete at a high level.”

The wide receiver played in all 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2016 and just the third time in his career. He reached 100 receptions for the second time ever and 1,000-plus receiving yards for the third time.

Edelman was one of six players listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report. Here’s the full list:

Thursday

Limited Participation

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

Cannon, who was limited earlier this week, participated fully Thursday and is no longer on the report.

As of Thursday, wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) is out for the Titans, and safety Dane Cruikshank (illness), wide receiver Cody Hollister (ankle), and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion) are all questionable.