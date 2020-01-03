here’s-the-latest-report-on-the-mookie-betts-trade-rumors

The Bruins lost to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night, 2-1. It was Boston’s third loss in either overtime or a shootout in four games. Tomorrow, the Bruins will face the Oilers at TD Garden at 1 p.m.

Today, the Celtics face the Hawks at home at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday, the Patriots host the Titans at 8: 15 p.m. in an AFC wild card game.

The Dodgers’ talks with the Red Sox about Mookie Betts reportedly remains ongoing: The trade rumors surrounding Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts haven’t dissipated in the new year.

According to MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi, Boston’s trade discussions with the Dodgers have become “more dynamic” than Los Angeles’s talks with Cleveland about a potential deal for shortstop Francisco Lindor. Cleveland has kept its asking price high, leading interest elsewhere.

“As a result,” wrote Morosi, “sources say the Dodgers’ negotiations with the Red Sox about acquiring Mookie Betts have become at least as frequent — and perhaps even more involved — than their talks with the Indians about Lindor.”

Boston could also include starting pitcher David Price in the deal as the team looks to cut payroll. Price is owed $96 over the remaining three years of his contract.

Betts has one year remaining on his contract before he is eligible to become a free agent.

Trivia: Titans running back Derrick Henry won the NFL rushing title in 2019, but fell short of the team record for single season yards on the ground. What running back, whether for the Titans or the Houston Oilers (which was the franchise location and name prior to 1997), holds that record?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a first-round pick out of East Carolina.

More from Boston.com:

‘Put me at the top of that list’: Bill Belichick praised Stephon Gilmore ahead of playoff test

5 takeaways from BC football’s lopsided loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl

Red Sox sign catcher Kevin Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut Sam Travis

Tom Brady says he isn’t thinking about the potential end to his Patriots career

Josh McDaniels reportedly ‘will go’ if offered head coaching job at either of two vacancies

Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl

Stopping Titans’ big play potential is a top focus for the Patriots

What the Patriots are up against in NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry

Zdeno Chara reached another milestone on Thursday night:

Zdeno Chara has now played in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). He is one of 14 players in NHL history to accomplish that feat, joining Sharks forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, who also hit that mark tonight. pic.twitter.com/yl8e6FTUXK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2020

Tom Brady’s reaction to learning about his playoff wins stat in relation to other quarterbacks in the postseason:

Tom Brady is told he has 30 playoff wins and the other 11 QBs in the playoffs have 26. “Is that pretty good?” he asks. pic.twitter.com/6XVhkoeX2p — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2020

Richard Seymour named as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist:

DL @BigSey93 has been selected as a #PFHOF20 Finalist – Congrats!@Patriots | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/yw3RZZwATc — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2020

On this day: In 1993, the Bills were led by backup quarterback Frank Reich (now the head coach of the Colts) to the greatest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Houston Oilers 41-38 in an AFC wild card game.

After falling behind 35-3, Buffalo stormed back into the game during the second half, eventually forcing overtime. After Oilers quarterback Warren Moon threw an interception, a 32-yard Steve Christie field goal won it for the Bills in a game that truly lived up to its wild card billing.

Biggest Comeback In NFL History. Vote for your favorite moment in Bills history: https://t.co/gbHlXVDbw4 pic.twitter.com/KIjvYC4hY2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 2, 2019

Daily highlight: The Bruins lost, but David Pastrnak continued his exceptional goal-scoring rate.

.@pastrnak96’s 30 goals in 42 games is the fastest by a Bruin since Cam Neely in 1993-94 (27 games).#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/95ns3g64Js — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2020

Trivia answer: Chris Johnson