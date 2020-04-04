here’s-the-confirmation-from-the-makers-that-“the-umbrella-academy”-is-finally-coming-up-with-the-second-season!!!

The Umbrella Academy is an American web series that is based on a comic series of the same name. Netflix created this comic into a web series under the direction of Steve Blackman. The first season was premiered in February 2019 for the first time. After this, no announcement was made regarding the second season.

Here is good news for all the fans who are waiting for the second season. Now, after the long gap of 13 months, Steve Blackman gives an update for the upcoming season.

Steve Blackman has announced that season 2 is under production.

Season 2 Update

Recently, Steve Blackman on twitter scribbled that, “Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix!. But I swear we are washing our hands”.

This tweet gives a big update regarding the upcoming season of the series. This tweet was with a picture of Diego in a new look, which is completely different from the first season.

The whole world is fighting with corona disease. All the filming is completely stopped, but The Umbrella Academy is trying hard to entertain us with its series.

Release Date of Season 2

We know you are waiting for the release date confirmation, but for now, you have to wait for more. There is no official announcement related to the release date of season 2. We will keep you updated.

Recap of Season 1

The Umbrella Academy is a story of a dysfunctional family of adoptive siblings. On October 1, 1989, 43 women gave birth to a child simultaneously. Out of those 43, 7 were adopted by a mysterious billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. He named every child according to the number and prepared every child to save the world. Every child starts developing their unique powers.

All these children got separated. But, they reunite at the funeral of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and they started to find out the reason behind the death of Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

The trailer of Season 2

No. There is no trailer till now, and the release date of the trailer is not yet declared.

For now, you just enjoy the first look of Diego.