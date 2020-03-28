here’s-our-favourite-celebs:-miley-cyrus,-keith-urban,-john-legend-and-many-more-to-show-you-show-social-distancing-and-self-isolation-can-actually-be-fun.-read-to-know-how!

With a developing variety of enjoyment venues closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, from film theaters to live shows and festivals, increasingly more stars are going out of their manner to still deliver us what we want.

EW has compiled a listing of stars like Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban, John Legend, RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, and more who’re hopping on Instagram Live, Periscope, and other streaming platforms to reach their fans live at some point of social distancing.

In collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, musicians are assisting unite people everywhere in the world with iconic songs played proper from the consolation of their homes to movement into yours. The inaugural #TogetherAtHome concert started out with Chris Martin of Coldplay, who performed “Yellow,” “Green Eyes,” “Sky Full of Stars,” and “Viva La Vida.”

Until Miss Corona sashays away, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are right here to death-drop into your living rooms as you steer clean of the nightlife scene. Voss Events has gathered a dazzling series of Drag Race alums for the Werq the World Live Stream, a virtual model of its popular visiting concert series affiliated with VH1’s Emmy-winning fact opposition series.

Hosted by means of Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio and legendary drag movie star Lady Bunny in New York City, the stay festival serves as a global gain to assist assist drag entertainers who’ve lost income due to the worldwide closures of bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and different overall performance areas in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This virtual amassing serves because the organization’s manner of raising critical finances to continue presenting life-converting theater programs to college students in these unprecedented times.

“Me and my guests the use of our have an effect on and platform to carry optimism connecting from afar in a time of social distancing…” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram story on Monday.