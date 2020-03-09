here’s-how-you-can-earn-$1,000-to-binge-watch-the-office

Now Playing

Dish Network is going to pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office–so what’s the catch, and more importantly, where do we apply?The Office officially turns 15 years old on March 24, and Dish is celebrating with this paid 15-hour marathon. Considering The Office is Netflix’s number one most-watched show, Dish is unlikely to have a hard time filling this role.

It’s not the first time a company has paid for a dedicated binge-watcher; just last year CableTV paid $1,000 for someone to watch the entire MCU collection back-to-back and live-tweet the whole experience (you can find the winner’s tweets here, if you’re curious).This job is a little less demanding than a back-to-back marathon. Dish is giving its eventual binger a generous nine days to watch 15 hours of The Office, which comes out to around 45 episodes, or five episodes per day.

There is a little homework to go with the watching, of course, so you’re not allowed to spend the whole time scrolling through Twitter. The job involves filling out a checklist of reoccurring tropes in The Office — counting how many times Stanley rolls his eyes, for example.If you think you’re a great fit for this most demanding of jobs, you can check out the details and apply here before Monday, March 16. Steve Carell, The OfficePhoto: NBC, NBC via Getty ImagesThis article originally appeared on our sister site GameSpot.com.