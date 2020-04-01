🔥Here's how to cancel your Sky Sports subscription🔥

The outbreak of coronavirus has forced countless sporting events throughout the world to be cancelled to prevent the spread of the disease.

With little sporting action actually taking place for the foreseeable future, many people who were paying for a Sky Sports subscription questioning whether they want to continue with the service.

Thankfully, Sky Sports have offered customers a solution to this by giving them the opportunity to temporarily stop the subscription for free.

Should you want to, here is how to cancel or pause your subscription.

How to pause your Sky Sports subscription:

Initially, customers would have had to pay a cancellation fee if they wanted to stop paying for their service before the contract was up.

However, on Tuesday, March 17, Sky announced that customers could pause their subscription without being charged.

The statement read: “While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period.

“Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 sports channels.”

If you wish to pause your subscription, you will have to ring the company directly on 0800 151 2747 or visit the website here and click on pause now.

Once normal programming resumes, your payments will start up again automatically. Customers will not need to do anything to resume their subscription.

All 11 Sky Sports channels, plus recordings, will remain available while your subscription is paused.

How to cancel Sky Sports:

If you still want to cancel your subscription, you will need to give Sky 31 days’ notice, unless you are within your cooling off period.

Outside of the cooling off period, you may have to pay a cancellation charge, and you will receive a final bill once the service has been cancelled.

However, a statement on their website reads: “We’re extremely busy right now and we’re only able to deal with calls from our vulnerable customers and those who are key workers, so please don’t try to call us.

“Most queries can be answered using our online help at Sky.com, the My Sky app or your set top box.”