here’s-how-shah-rukh-khan’s-daughter-suhana-khan-is-keeping-busy-during-coronavirus-pandemic

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 16: 17 [IST]

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public. The star kid enjoys a huge fan following and yesterday, Suhana took to her account to share what she has been doing during the self-quarantine. Suhana too has self-isolated herself due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, like the rest of the world. While Bollywood celebrities are trying to be productive by reading books, cleaning their homes and learning musical instruments like piano and guitar, Suhana is spending the time relaxing, like most of us, with a good film. Suhana shared an Instagram story yesterday which shows, she was watching a Meryl Streep film. A few-seconds-long video clip in the story showed Suhana in an all darkroom watching the film, so it wasn’t clear if she is back home in India or was with friends while in New York. The star kid is currently studying in New York University as a prep for her big Bollywood debut. Recent reports suggest that New York was hit by the novel Coronavirus and has become the epicentre of the pandemic in the US. On the other hand, father Shah Rukh Khan has been proactive in spreading awareness about the pandemic. He has urged his fans to stay at home and also explained about the disease in a hilarious video with the help of clips from his films. InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020