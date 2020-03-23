here’s-how-porsha-williams-feels-about-the-rhoa-reunion-being-postponed

There’s only one thing viewers love more than seeing the Real Housewives go on a cast trip and that’s the reunion episode. The stars also like the chance to hash things out that they’ve kept quiet about during the season and confronting each other on scenes they didn’t know took place.

Unfortunately, the reunion taping for Real Housewives of Atlanta (along with filming for all Bravo shows that were in production) has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of the sit-down being pushed back, Andy Cohen has been diagnosed with the respiratory illness. It is believed he may have caught it from an older neighbor that he was helping run errands for.

Some fans have suggested that the reunion take place virtually but it definitely wouldn’t be the same.

A source close to Porsha Williams revealed Hollywood Life how she feels about the postponement because she has a few bones to pick with castmates.

‘Of course Porsha completely supports Andy’s decision to postpone the RHOA reunion because it wouldn’t make sense to film it at a time like this. Everyone is taking this quarantine very seriously and right now Porsha just wants Andy to focus on his health and getting better as soon as possible. These reunions are a chance for the ladies to all get together and sit face-to-face and try to get some closure on issues they may have had throughout the season. If they filmed it remotely, it wouldn’t have the same effect and she doesn’t think the fans would even appreciate the experience as much despite them wanting to see the reunion.’

Right now, Porsha is practicing social distancing with her 1-year-old baby girl. It happens to be her birthday.

The mom took her daughter to her first club in the comfort of her own home during DJ D-Nice’s star-studded Instagram Live set.



