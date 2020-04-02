Here’s How Much the Nike x Stüssy Drop Is Reselling For

After weeks of popping up across Instagram via numerous teases, the Nike x Stüssy collection finally dropped last week through a limited release. The flagship of the collaboration was the Air Zoom Spiridon Caged sneaker, coming in two colorways and selling out in a matter of minutes. Hyped partnerships like this one rarely live up to expectations, but this one certainly does. But if you, like most others, missed out, you can still get your hands on the Nike x Stüssy sneakers and apparel at StockX.

Putting a 2020 spin on the Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2, the OG version of which first appeared in 2003, the two equally as grail-worthy colorways have caused much debate in the Highsnobiety office — as all good drops should. The first is a black mesh edition topped off with metallic silver overlays and featuring a cage structure at the heel. The other, the “Fossil,” is the standout, composed of sand-colored hemp that’s offset nicely with a black Swoosh and detailing.

Aside from the headline-making new footwear, the pair also worked on some co-branded apparel as part of the collection, including staple sweatpants, sweaters, and a jacquard long-sleeve knit.

StockX market data shows that the “Fossil” Spiridon is currently selling at an average of $276, while the black/metallic version is at $248. The black sneaker, however, reached a 52-week high of $767, with the “Fossil” hitting $591.

Shop the Nike x Stüssy sneakers and apparel at StockX.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Follow

Highsnobiety Selects

What To Read Next