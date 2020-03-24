here’s-how-much-the-adidas-yeezy-boost-380-“mist”-is-reselling-for

adidas and Kanye West launched the YEEZY Boost 380 silhouette last year, with the first in the line of new-numbered YEEZYs being the “Alien,” a sneaker that brought a new patterned upper and thicker Boost midsole to the Three Stripes’ and ‘Ye’s hugely successful range. The adidas YEEZY Boost 380 “Mist” is the second colorway addition to the young 380 family, and it’s available to shop now at StockX.

Dressed with a similar patterned Primeknit upper to that used on the “Alien,” this sneaker’s differences lie in a translucent midsole in place of the previous model’s green one, as well as the salmon shades across the upper. The first of the brand new silhouette featured reflective 3M detailing, and the “Mist” also arrives in both reflective and non-reflective editions. An all-black colorway of the 380 is rumored to be dropping later on this year.

StockX market data shows that the “Mist” is currently selling for an average of $241, only slightly above its expected retail price. The sneaker reached a 52-week high of $512.

