here’s-how-love-is-blind’s-amber-and-barnett-are-making-their-marriage-work

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the season finale of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. Check out our coverage of Episodes 1-5 here, Episodes 6-9 here, and the season finale here. Read on at your own risk!]It’s been a year and a half since the cameras stopped filming on their whirlwind romance that culminated in a wedding day, but Love Is Blind’s Amber and Barnett are still as happy as they can be that they decided to say “I do” on-screen in that reality TV series experience.

“So far, so good,” Amber told TV Guide of their marriage thus far. “We’ve been doing a lot of traveling, a lot of adventuring, just enjoying ourselves honestly … A lot of beer fests and concerts and travel.” Barnett agreed, saying that he’s “loving life” with Amber. For Amber and Barnett, watching themselves fall in love and get married on-screen with Love Is Blind has been a bit surreal — but mostly because they almost forgot that the show was even coming to Netflix. “I think honestly we were kind of living in this realm — this fantasy world where we knew we’d been on a TV show, but we were so busy living our regular lives that we kind of forgot that Netflix was ever even going to be a thing. It’s been a year and a half now, and we were like, ‘Oh god, the show is coming out, that’s right. People are going to know us.’ It’s weird,” Amber admitted. “It was kind of like we forgot that this was going to be such a big deal, honestly.”

Although they both insist that their personalities haven’t changed much since Love Is Blind was taped — “same stupid jokes,” Amber giggled — they also conceded that they might not have made such a lasting match with one another if not for the show’s formula, which put them into visibility-blocking pods so that they could come to love each other by voice first.Yes, Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron Are Still Happily Married”We never would’ve gotten to this point if we’d met on the street,” Barnett explained. “it was good for us to get to that deep. … We figured each other out in the pods, and once you get out of the pods, it’s like, ‘What’s left to figure out? Let’s just enjoy this. I mean, we already know that we’re good for each other, let’s just have fun with it.’ And it hasn’t really changed.””I know I’ve personally delved a lot deeper into trying to figure him out because, had it not been for the pods and the importance of what we were trying to do on here to find love, it would’ve been a lot easier for Matt and I to get lost and lose the momentum of our spark for each other. If we hadn’t been able to get as serious as we did in the pods,” Amber agreed. “So, I think that’s something that worked for us.” Love Is BlindPhoto: NetflixOne thing that has been surprising for the couple while reliving their earliest days together with Love Is Blind’s debut is just how much trouble Jessica appeared to have with letting go of Barnett and committing to Mark.”Honestly, I didn’t even realize there was anything even going on with her because we didn’t communicate much after the pods,” Barnett said. “I didn’t really know what was going on in the interviews, and the only time we did communicate on the beach was that one time when we first all met each other. And that was — I think I was still so in my head about Amber, and … I didn’t see it as anything else. I didn’t realize she had issues. I knew Mark and her had issues because I talked to Mark more than I actually talked to her. I think Mark didn’t even know — he was still under the impression it had something to do with a physical thing or an age thing.”Meanwhile, Amber was also taken aback by what she saw on-screen, saying, “Mark and I talked. He had no idea what was going on with that. That was part of the reason I got so upset about being — the later episodes where she was doing these things and saying that. I felt like I got played, and I wasn’t very happy … I’m not a big fan of people not owning their truth and being honest about things. I am a blunt, no-filter honesty kind of person, so give me the full truth or stay out of my life. We interacted, and this wasn’t even a thing, until you were going behind my back saying things to my fiance, like, ‘Are you sure you’re happy? Are you sure this is a fit for you?’ I was furious to find that out. And I was more angry that anything that she was being so fake. Not super pleased.” Watch this space to see if that subject comes up during Netflix’s upcoming reunion special because drama.Twitter Can’t Stop Comparing Love Is Blind’s Jessica to Jan from The OfficeOf course, even though Amber and Barnett have been fully committed to one another ever since they decided to take the plunge together, the two have still had some hiccups along the way since their big day. Per Amber, there was a point after their wedding when things temporarily “imploded a little bit” because they were putting “a lot of pressure on each other over the fact that it was a marriage, not just dating.” However, they’ve since found “understanding” and compromise — partly by making some practical adjustments to their lives.For one thing, they’ve decided to keep their bank accounts separated and that they are each responsible for pre-wedding debts — although, it’s worth noting that they do think the show exaggerated the concerns about her student loan debts a bit, as she said, “There was never really an issue there. When I mentioned my student debt, Barnett also had student debt at the time.” Meanwhile, since Barnett’s house was a bit too small for both of them — and, per Amber, also haunted by a ghost — they’ve since gotten an apartment together that they can both enjoy. In the end, life is still a gas for these two party animals, and they’re very much in love and committed to their vows. “We’ve been having a blast ever since [the show],” Amber said. “That’s what I always wanted. I just wanted somebody who’s going to be happy with me, do adventures, and make a life [with me], and [be] funny.” We’ll find out more about what happened with Amber and Barnett after Love Is Blind during Thursday’s cast reunion special. Love Is Blind Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. The reunion special will debut on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5. Amber and Barnett, Love Is BlindPhoto: Netflix