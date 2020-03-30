here’s-how-kamal-haasan-is-keeping-himself-occupied-during-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16: 31 [IST]

Actor Kamal Haasan has been actively advising people to stay indoors and follow the government’s instructions to control the spread of Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who is staying safe inside the house during Coronavirus lockdown period, has recently spoken about how he is keeping himself occupied at home. In an interview with India Today, Kamal Haasan revealed, “I watch all sorts of movies even when there is no restriction. I would somehow watch a movie or two, a day. Before I sleep, I watch at least one movie. Since I am staying home now, I will binge-watch, I will catch at least 3-4 movies.” The Indian actor also gave some interesting movie recommendations to his fans. “My friends have been asking me to recommend films that changed my life. I’ve been recommending Kieslowski’s and other international films. There’s an old movie, which is un-American in its presentation, but very international – it’s called Soldier Blue by Ralph Nelson. It’s a very interesting movie about the ill-treatment of native Americans. It’s one of the early films to speak about the issue,” he added. Well, this lockdown has indeed changed the lifestyle of every person, be it a common man or a celebrity. Speaking about the change in lifestyle and following fitness routine, Kamal Haasan said, “A little bit of exercise is necessary. Fortunately, I have a huge terrace where I can walk in the sun. I don’t step out of my apartment building. It’s been six days since I have been to the gym and I use my elliptical trainer. Probably a few push-ups and sit-ups so that I don’t become a total couch potato.” Kamal Haasan, who is also known for his outspoken nature, advised rule breakers of Coronavirus lockdown. He said, “For youngsters, if they would want to grow up, it’s better to stay home. Because you may not get to see the older days. If you have the energy inside you, use it to live the rest of your life healthily. Do not take risks and say nothing will happen to me. Keep thinking about what-ifs and just hold on for 21 days. You’d be happy to regale these stories and talk to people younger than you and tell them how strictly you stayed indoors to win the battle against Covid-19. These are the stories you could tell if you live to see those days. You must abide by this simple rule by not spreading the disease from one to another.”(sic) Also Read : Kamal Haasan Rubbishes Reports Of Being Home Quarantine For Coronavirus With regards to work, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the sequel of his film Indian, Indian 2 directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.