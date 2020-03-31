Here's how Hardik and Krunal Pandya are enjoying quarantine time, find out DETAILS

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown as they are spending time at home.

Earlier, they urged the people to stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Also, Hardik celebrated brother Krunal’s birthday indoor.

Now, the two brothers were seen playing Cricket. Krunal posted a video in which he and Hardik can be seen playing cricket in their house amid the lockdown.

Check the fun video!

We can have fun indoors too 😊 Please stay home and be safe everyone 🤗 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting action across the world had been stopped including the 13th edition of the IPL.

