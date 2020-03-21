here’s-how-celebrities-are-helping-those-affected-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is unfolding in real time, and guidelines change by the minute. We promise to give you the latest information at time of publishing, but please refer to the CDC and WHO for updates.

OK, yes, some celebrities haven’t had the most constructive responses to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but (most of) their hearts are in the right place. When they aren’t busy FaceTime-harmonizing to John Lennon songs, some Famous People have been leading an economic and social charge to assist those affected by the virus.

Read on below to see how your famous faves are affecting change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and how you can help alongside them.

Monetary Donations

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The actor couple donated $500,000 to Feeding America and $500,000 to Food Banks Canada. “Sending so much love,” Lively wrote on Instagram, joking, “Now can someone please tell Ryan that ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing.”

Kristen Bell, Lincoln Shepard, and Delta Bell Shepard

Bell (with a $7.96 contribution from her 5 and 6-year-old daughters) donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry. ” I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together,” the actress wrote.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

A source told People that the talk show host and her actor husband have donated $1 million to relief efforts, which was divided between the New York Governor’s Office and WIN, which runs 11 shelters for women and children in N.Y.C.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, announced they’d be donating 20% of profits from last week’s sales to food banks in N.Y.C. and L.A.

Justin Bieber

In February, the singer made a $29,000 donation to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation to assist children affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

Justin Timberlake

The singer revealed on Twitter that he’d donated to the Mid-South Food Bank, a branch of Feeding America. “Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. Spread the word,” he wrote.

Jimmy Fallon

The late night talk show host made a donation to Feeding America. “Right now I’m thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations — children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families,” he wrote.

Vanessa Hudgens

After offending the masses with a tone deaf Instagram Live video about the crisis, Hudgens stepped up and donated to Feeding America. “Let’s help each other out rather than freaking the f–k out. Kk?” she suggested.

Donatella and Allegra Versace

The designer and her socialite daughter donated €200,000 to the ICU at San Raffaele hospital in Milan. “In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” Versace wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically nonstop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones.”

Chiara Ferragni

The Italian influencer and her rapper husband Fedez donated €100,000 euros to a GoFundMe campaign they started to benefit hospitals in Milan. The GoFundMe has since surpassed its goal of raising €4,000,000.

Rihanna

The singer’s nonprofit organization, Clara Lionel Foundation, is donating $5 million to coronavirus response efforts across the globe. The contribution will support Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as others.

“CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

Physical Donations

Lulu Wang

The director of The Farewell picked up unopened N95 masks around L.A. to donate to a local ER in need.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband donated 1 million meals to their community via Food Lifeline.

José Andrés

The chef and World Central Kitchen founder repurposed several of his restaurants in N.Y.C. and Washington D.C. into community kitchens for those in need.

Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, The Resident

These medical dramas are donating unused supplies — including gloves, gowns, and masks — to hospitals and fire stations in need.

Outreach

Josh Gad

Frozen fave Josh Gad helped did his part for the working parents by virtually reading their children books.

Kevin Bacon

The actor encouraged everyone to stay at home, igniting a social media movement with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor (his is wife Kyra Sedgwick).

Lizzo

The singer and flutist led a mediation session for her fans. “A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis,” the “Truth Hurts” performer wrote.