‘here’s-a-reality-check’:-what-forecasters-are-saying-after-the-record-warmth-in-boston

Winter weather is back in the forecast this week, after record-breaking warm temperatures over the weekend prompted Bostonians to set aside winter jackets for t-shirts and sandals.

“Back to January reality today,” the National Weather Service said Monday, forecasting highs in the upper 30s & lower 40s.

Back to January reality today as clouds dominate along with much cooler temps, highs only in the upper 30s & lower 40s. Still about 5 degs above normal. The week ahead features 1 more nice day, Wed then much colder late Thu/Fri. Some #snow likely next weekend. #Boston #MA #RI #CT pic.twitter.com/lMZlpBASne — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 13, 2020

Boston “smashed” records on Saturday and Sunday with recorded temperatures of 70 degrees — the first time the city has seen back-to-back 70-degree days in January since 1872.

[Record Highs] All 4 of our climate sites smashed their previous daily record max temps today! Not only that, temps are running 30-35°F above average. The high of 70°F in #Boston is the normal high for May 27. So talk about a taste of early summer! #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx #AMS2020 pic.twitter.com/3zl6A5klbx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 11, 2020

[5PM Record Highs] Not only did all of our 4 climate sites smash daily record highs for the 2nd straight day, #Boston and #Providence also set new all-time January record high temperatures! The high temps today are more typical of late May/early June! #MAWx #RIWx #CTWx #AMS2020 pic.twitter.com/eG3pZ8OZ3R — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 12, 2020

Snow flurries on Monday chased the heels of the early summer temperatures of the weekend, and local meteorologists remarked it is the just the beginning of a return to winter weather this week.

Below, what local forecasters are saying about the record warmth and the cold in the forecast for the rest of the week:

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘Records crushed all over Southern New England.’

This was a ridiculously warm day for almost mid-January. Records crushed all over Southern New England. pic.twitter.com/oA2FGz83rP — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) January 12, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We’ve only hit the 70s in #Boston in January 4 times!’

We’ve only hit the 70s in #Boston in January 4 times! Two of those set records this weekend. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/vmbshkmyzn — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 13, 2020

Expect a cool & mostly cloudy day. There may even be a spritz or flurry at the coast – no biggie. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/BkYaSYzrdO — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 13, 2020

Other than a few flurries today, some light rain/snow will come through Tuesday night with little-no accumulation. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/cywebyQmrp — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 13, 2020

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Through 12 days in January, the month is running 12.6 degrees above average and only 1 day has had temps hold in the 30s.’

Rare air over the weekend. 74 on Sunday in Boston is now the all-time January monthly record, beating the 72 set in 1950. We hit 70 on Saturday too. pic.twitter.com/EBl9VQbTQ8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2020

Warmest meteorological winter temp still belongs to December, 1998 at 76. Yesterday’s 74 in monthly record and 2nd warmest winter temp on record. pic.twitter.com/nz2TkVFqQL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2020

Back to back 70 over the weekend. Last time and only other time we did it in the winter was Feb 2018. pic.twitter.com/k8YvTZA2M9 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2020

Through 12 days in January, the month is running 12.6 degrees above avearge and only 1 day has had temps hold in the 30s. 2nd warmest opening 12 days on record. Back half of the month looks significantly colder. pic.twitter.com/5BpDTBehpA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2020

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘A treat of New England weather. 70s one day… flurries the next’

Well it was nice when it lasted… the string of record warm days comes to an end today.

Temps still above average for January standards, but tracking cooler weather on the way this week on #WBZThisMorning 4: 30-7AM pic.twitter.com/rA8GApRr41 — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 13, 2020

Big changes this week… still above normal for the first few days… then a pattern change late week. Latest forecast on #WBZThisMorning! pic.twitter.com/6NP1SSXcBM — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 13, 2020

Higher chance of a few showers, mixing with sleet & snow NW Tuesday evening as a weak disturbance passes by. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/ndF15Mnorj — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 13, 2020

Then late week… another fast moving system likely to bring a mix of rain & snow to the NW… much colder air follows. #WBZ #WBZThisMorning pic.twitter.com/38mlFthAIS — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 13, 2020

This seems more reasonable for January in #Boston… those attending #AMS2020 getting a treat of New England weather. 70s one day… flurries the next. #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/QRHPWaspWf — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 13, 2020

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Below average temps to end the week. Winter is making a comeback.’

After record warmth over the weekend… cooler temps return this week. Still running above average thru midweek with a shot cold coming for Friday #WCVB pic.twitter.com/2QV1y2Pf3i — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 13, 2020