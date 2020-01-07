here’s-a-look-at-the-patriots’-2020-draft-picks

With the Saints’ loss to the Vikings Sunday, the Patriots are locked into the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft. It’s their highest spot since 2010, when they were slotted No. 22.

They traded that pick to the Denver Broncos, who used it to select Demaryius Thomas, the wide receiver who signed with the Patriots last spring but never played a regular-season down for New England.

The second-round pick the Patriots traded to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu will be No. 55 overall, the No. 23 pick in the second round.

They currently have 12 picks over seven rounds.

Third round (3): Their own, at 87, plus a pair of compensatory picks for losing Trey Flowers and Trent Brown to free agency.

Fourth round (1): From the Chicago Bears.

Sixth round (4): Two via trades with Houston (Keion Crossen) and Denver (Duke Dawson), and two compensatory picks for losing Malcom Brown and Cordarrelle Patterson to free agency.

Seventh round (3): From the Seahawks, Falcons and Eagles.