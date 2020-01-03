here-is-what-urvashi-rautela-wrote-on-hardik-pandya-and-natasa-stankovics-engagement-pics

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by announcing his engagement yesterday on 1st January 2020. Hardik Pandya shared some pictures of his girlfriend Natasha (Natasa Stankovic) wearing a ring, which created a panic on the internet. On these pictures of Hardika Pandya, his fans and friends are constantly congratulating and wishing him. Along with fans of Hardik Pandya, his ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela has also sent a congratulatory message.

Commenting on the pictures of Hardik Pandya, Urvashi Rautela wrote, ‘Many congratulations to you on my engagement…. I hope that there will always be love and happiness in your relationship. On the occasion of your engagement, I pray that you have a happy life.



Let us tell you that the name of Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela wer linked a few days ago and it has been said that they were quite serious for each other. However, shortly after, Hardik Pandya’s name started joining with other Bollywood actresses Isha Gupta and Elli Abram, but in the end he has decided to settle down with Natasha and settle down.

If you talk about the professional life of Urvashi Rautela, then she has been active in Bollywood for a long time but she has not got the identity she deserves. Urvashi Rautela’s last release film Pagalpanti had fallen face-down at the box office, shattering her high hopes. The film had actors like John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, but still Pagalpanti could not get the love of the audience. Although Urvashi Rautela was praised for her brilliant performance but it was not enough. We hope that Urvashi Rautela will return to the box office soon with a good film.