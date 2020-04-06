Here Is Every Detail About The Sequel Of Venom – Cast,Release Date,Plot

Venom is the story of a journalist who becomes the target of an alien symbiote. This results in a parasitic anti hero with super human abilities. The movie that was not much well received by the critics was an instant hit amongst the audience which is why the fact that a sequel is in the making does not seem very surprising. Venom 2 is all set to amaze us with a lot of twists and turns that could take place in the life of the Spiderman’s nemesis.Here is everything that we know.

Tom Hardy gave the world its first look at Carnage played by Woody Harrellson in mid-February, courtesy of a photo that he posted on his Instagram,Though the photo was deleted shortly it sparked plenty of discussion on the internet. A lot of set photos have been released online and some of them have Andy Serkins making an appearance. Serkis the veteran motion-capture artist is going behind the camera on Venom 2 to serve as the film’s director. While he is most renowned for his motion capture skills he does have some directorial experience.The movie may feature a Spider-Man cameo by actor Tom Holland.

Harrelson, who appeared in one of Venom’s post-credit sequences, will return in Venom 2 as the murderous red symbiote Carnage.Kasady was Eddie Brock’s cellmate and bonded with the Venom symbiote’s offspring he affected the killer’s already unbalanced mind, making him more dangerous than Venom could ever hope to be. The role of Eddie’s former fiancee will be played by Michelle Williams and Reid Scott will be playing her boyfriend. Naomie Harris will join the cast as Shriek, the psychopathic villain who further becomes Cletus’ love interest. Sony will release Venom 2 or whatever they decide to call the sequel on October 2,2020.