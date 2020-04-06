Here Is Every Detail About the Season 4 Of The Last Kingdom – Cast, Plot, Release Date

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama that personifies beautiful cinematography and magnificent action. Based on the Saxon Stories novels by Bernard Cornwell, the series is set in the 9th century AD and follows the life of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who’s raised by Danes after they capture him and take him with them.His loyalty is put to test several times throughout the show.During the battles between the Saxons and the Danes, we witness that there are capable and vicious warriors in both tribes.The first two seasons released on BBC and Netflix,whereas the third season of the franchise exclusively aired on Netflix and the fourth season is all set to follow suit.Here’s a look at everything we know.

Expected Plot And Timeline

The upcoming season takes a time leap of a decade, Uhtred pushing fifty, and his children warriors in their own right. Being baptised as Christians during their father’s banishment will lead to a cultural rift between the Dane-Saxon and his Saxon-Dane progeny.The plot will revolve around Uhtred’s children as they will be the one’s that are left in charge. Edward will no longer remain an Aethling but will be a King. His ruling will not make the throne free from foreign invasions and various other issues.

Cast And Release Date

New cast members for season four include Stefanie Martini playing Eadith, Aethelred’s new right-hand man and Uhtred’s rival Eardwulf played by Jamie Blackley,Uhtred and Gisela’s grown-up daughter Stiorra played by Ruby Hartley, Aelfwynn and newcomer Helena Albright playing the daughter of Aethelfled. Another new Character Cenric will be introduced that has Mate Haumann get on board.

A lot of the main cast that will be returning are Ian Hart (Father Beocca), Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Emily Cox (Brida), Timothy Innes (Kind Edward), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Magnus Bruun (Cnut) and Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten).

As of now no definitive date has been stated for the release of season 4, Although the wrapping up that took place in October signals towards an early 2020 release.