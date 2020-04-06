here-is-every-detail-about-killing-eve-season-3!-release-date,-cast,-and-expected-story-plot

Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act. Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find. It is one of the most anticipated thriller shows and has some stellar performances.While Killing Eve has only aired so far a couple of years, it already feels like a television staple and for every good reason. As season 3 approaches we have to remember that it is a great opportunity to explore the nature of Eve and Villanelle’s relationship. This relationship is already too complicated. It’s also a chance to show a new creative vision, daring investigations, and also the right amount of dark humor.There are a lot of rumours regarding Villanelle getting married. If it does happen in season 3 it will become an interesting angle to explore.Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Sandra oh as Eve Polastri, Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, Sean Delaney as Kenny Stoughton, Kim Bodnia as Konstantin and McDonnell as Niko Polastri we will be seeing all of them in season three of Killing Eve.There are also some new faces joining the cast, which are, Harriet Walter (Succession, The Crown), Danny Sapani (Star War, Penny Dreadful), Gemma Whelan (Games of Thrones), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Porter), Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Camille Contin (Allied), Raj Bajaj (Doctor Who), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), and Evgenia Dodina (Invisible).The teaser for the new season was released last year, and it looked completely exciting and amazing. You can have a look at the teaser on the official page of the show.No trailer as of yet has been released on the official social media pages. The renewal for the show was announced in 2019, we can expect a release in June 2020.