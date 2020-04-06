Here Is All That We Know About Another Life Season 2 – Cast, Plot, Release Date

Another Life is a sci-fi series that has been really very popular among the audience.The show has been created by Aaron Martin and has tried to pick a bone from the various sci-fi creations throughout. Another Life follows the life of Niko Brechinridge who is a brilliant scientist and the leaser of the crew. This crew is protecting the Earth from a deadly Alien invasion and to save lives. Season 1 ended on a high note for many and they seem to be waiting for the release of season 2.

Cast

No official word has yet been out about who will return for the second season.Two charcters were killed off in the first season and hence we cannot expect to see them in season 2. The characters are salvare’s pilot Ian(Tyler Hoechlin) and Sasha played by Jake Abel.A few of the most iconic characters from the show Battlestar Galactica have a chance of appearing in the show.The creators have on many ocassions mentioned that they actually listen to what the fans expect from the series and will try to fulfill that.Which is why most of the actors loved by fans are mostly likely to return on screen.

Plot And Release Date

The plot of the new season will continue from where the show was left behind.In the finale we see that Niko has been having her doubts about Achaia and tells people to be careful about her.While this takes place Achaia has another plan that will be a lot more worse for Earth.We have had the confirmation about season 2 but cannot expect it to release this year.The show will come out with a sequel around January 2021.Let us hope that the production process is efficient and we get to see the series soon.