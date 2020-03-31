here-are-the-top-movies-and-tv-shows-that-selena-gomez-has-been-watching-during-the-coronavirus-lockdown!-check-out-her-recommendations.

During this very troublesome time in the midst of the coronavirus COVID-19 flare-up, it’s critical to make sure to remain at home to help level the bend and limit the spread of the infection. Be that as it may, in remaining at home, many out there are considering how to sit back — and on the off chance that you’ve been thinking about what show to gorge straightaway or are searching for music suggestions, Selena Gomez has uncovered what she’s been watching, tuning in to and perusing while at the same time staying home … furthermore, it could conceivably give you a little motivation.

Selena in her Instagram stories, along with some adorable pictures of her dog, she quoted “Here are some things that I’ve been watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps!”

For music, Selena shared some of the songs she’s been loving at the present moment — one of them even being from her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. On her current list of songs is “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe featuring her good pal Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” The Weeknd’s “Showchild” from his new album After Hours, “The Blessing” by Christian music singer/songwriters Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, and — last but not least — Roddy Ricch’s hit “The Box.”

As for what she’s been watching, for movies she shared, Invisible Man, Jennifer’s Body, American Hustle, Uncut Gems, Clueless (such a classic), Sugar and Spice, After the Wedding, Zodiac, Election and Flirting with Disaster. And on the TV front, she’s been loving The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Servant, Saturday Night Live re-runs, and The Mind Explained.

And if you are interested in reading venture then Gomez has some recommendation upfront: Michelle Obama’s Becoming, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson.