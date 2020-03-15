Here are the top 20 sports movies you can stream while everything else is canceled! Check this list out, you’ll definitely not regret it.

The Corona Virus had caused a lot of fuss in the world. Everyone is worried about their health and organisation public events have also been banned. But you do not need to get disappointed, here’s the list of 20 sports movies you can stream while everything is cancelled.

1) 30 for 30 (ESPN+)

The series is based on Emmy-winning documentary. You can watch it if you have the subscription of ESPN+.

2) 61(HBO)

The show is about a race in which two men compete to break the home run record of Babe Ruth.

3) Ali (Netflix)

It is a Netflix sports drama in which a high school basketball player struggles to fulfill his dreams.

4) American Masters: Ted Williams (Netflix)

It is a documentary about Ted Williams and the narration is given by Jon Hamm.

5) Andre the Giant (HBO)

The show is an interview of the great professional wrestler Andre conducted by Hulk Hogan, Arnold etc.

6) Any given sunday (Netflix)

The show takes you to behind the scenes lifes of professional football players, coaches, owners and everyone related to the game.

7) The Battered Bastards of Baseball (Netflix)

The documentary show about the legendary Portland Mavericks, who were the only independent baseball team of America in 1970’s.

8) Being Serena (HBO)

The show is about legendary tennis player Serena Williams. The way she took up her pregnancy along with her game is appreciable.

9) Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching (HBO)

The show depends on relationship between great coaches Nick Saban and Bill Belichick.

10) Beyond the Mats (Netflix)

The show is a documentary on professional life’s of wrestlers Mick Foley, Terry Funk and Jake “The Snake” Roberts etc.

11) The Big Green (HBO)

The show is about a soccer teacher from England who is transferred to a Texas school and there he trains the students.

12) Blue Chips (Amazon Prime)

The story is about a college basketball coach who breaks the rules to get the competitive spirit in his students.

13) The Carter Effect (Netflix)

The show displays the Canadian Basketball scene after Vince Carter joined the Toronto Raptors during 1998.

14) Creed 11

The show is about the life of heavy weight lifting champion Adonis Creed.

15) D2: The Mighty Ducks (HBO)

Gordon Bombay coaches the Ducks Hockey team for the Junior Goodwill games.

16) Diego Maradona (HBO)

The documentary show about Argentian football player Diego Maradona.

17) Facing Ali (Amazon Prime)

Muhammad Ali’s ten rivals give tribute to the three time world heavyweight champion.

18) Ferrell Takes the Field (HBO)

It is a documentary about Will Ferrell.

19) For Love of the Game (HBO)

The show is a flashback memory of a veteran Detroit Tigers pitcher. He remebers his life and career while he used to pitch.

20) Goon (Netflix)

The show is about an outcast bouncer who struggles hard to guide an underperforming team to semi-pro hockey players.