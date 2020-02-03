here-are-the-super-bowl-commercials-your-canadian-broadcast-won’t-show-you

The most important part of Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here.

No, it’s not the football. (OK maybe for some people it’s the football.)

We’re talking about the commercials. Of course, it’ll be a bit odd because of a Supreme Court ruling that says Canadian companies can run their ads instead of American ones. So, you won’t get to see a lot of the big ones live.

If you’re watching the Canadian livestream, you’ll see, according to Bell, which is broadcasting the Super Bowl here, ads from: Bell, BMW Canada, Budweiser, Genesis Auto Canada, Hyundai Auto Canada, Maple Leaf, Nissan Canada and SkipTheDishes.

Budweiser, for example, has a Canadian ad and an American ad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eambO3giD_4

But, there are a pile of ads that you won’t see — at least live on television — but that will work through your social media, surely, in coming hours and days. Those ads are running on the U.S.-only versions of the broadcasts.

Advertisers are reportedly spending $5 million for 30-second ads.

Here are a few of the U.S. ads that, sadly, you won’t get to see.

Ellen DeGeneres, for example, will be in an Amazon ad alongside her wife Portia de Rossi.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams will be in an Audi ad

U.S. President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have reportedly each spent $10 million on Super Bowl ads.

Snack brands are getting in on the fun. Cheetos vs. Doritos

There are loads more:

Hyundai

Michelob

Pepsi